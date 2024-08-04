Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1797 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1797 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1797 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 43,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1797 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6385 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (24)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (13)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (10)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (13)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (2)
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Chile 8 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

