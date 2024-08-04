Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1797 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 43,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1797 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6385 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
