8 Escudos 1795 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1795 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 801 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place May 2, 2023.

