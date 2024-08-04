Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1795 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 43,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1795 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 801 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place May 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (17)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (17)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (22)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (10)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Künker (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (6)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (11)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (8)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (4)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3649 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
