8 Escudos 1791 So DA "Type 1791-1808" (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1791 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4294 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place January 31, 2018.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (12) XF (29) VF (30) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (3) VF30 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (23) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Aureo & Calicó (18)

Baldwin's (1)

Cayón (14)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (15)

HERVERA (5)

Hess Divo (1)

Künker (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Nihon (2)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (7)

Stack's (3)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Tosunidis Coin House (3)

UBS (3)