Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1791 So DA "Type 1791-1808" (Chile, Charles IV)
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1791 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4294 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place January 31, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (18)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cayón (14)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (15)
- HERVERA (5)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Nihon (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Tosunidis Coin House (3)
- UBS (3)
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2033 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search