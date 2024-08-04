Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1791 So DA "Type 1791-1808" (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1791 So DA "Type 1791-1808" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1791 So DA "Type 1791-1808" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Schulman

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1791 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4294 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place January 31, 2018.

Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2033 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Tosunidis Coin House - September 27, 2020
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Nihon - July 12, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Tosunidis Coin House - May 27, 2020
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date May 27, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Heritage - May 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Tosunidis Coin House - March 8, 2020
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date March 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

