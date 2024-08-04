Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1790 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1790 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1790 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 42,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1790 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

