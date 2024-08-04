Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1790 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 42,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1790 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
