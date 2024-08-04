8 Escudos 1789 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1789 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 833 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

