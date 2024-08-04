Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1789 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1789 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1789 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1789 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 833 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (21)
  • Cayón (12)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • ICE (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Morton & Eden (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2777 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Cayón - June 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Heritage - July 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Morton & Eden - November 5, 2020
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Cayón - December 5, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Chile in 1789 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search