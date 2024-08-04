Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1808 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,207
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1808 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
805 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
