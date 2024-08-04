Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1808 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1808 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1808 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,207

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1808 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
Chile 4 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
805 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Chile 4 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Chile in 1808 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search