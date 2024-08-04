4 Escudos 1804 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1804 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30581 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

