4 Escudos 1804 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 255
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1804 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30581 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
