Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1804 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1804 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1804 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 255

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1804 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30581 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Chile 4 Escudos 1804 So FJ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Chile 4 Escudos 1804 So FJ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5040 $
Price in auction currency 5040 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1804 So FJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Chile 4 Escudos 1804 So FJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
