Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1803 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 374

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1803 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5553 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 6,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Chile 4 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

