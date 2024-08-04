Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1789 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1789 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2022 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.
Where to sell?
