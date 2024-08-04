Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1789 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1789 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2022 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Chile 4 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

