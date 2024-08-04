Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1799 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7668 g
- Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,148
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1799 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5544 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,020. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- Cayón (1)
