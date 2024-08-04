Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1799 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,148

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1799 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5544 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,020. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

