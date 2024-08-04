Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1797 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1797 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1797 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1797 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place February 27, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Chile 2 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1916 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 2 Escudos 1797 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Chile in 1797 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search