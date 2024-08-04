2 Escudos 1797 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1797 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place February 27, 2020.

Сondition XF (3)