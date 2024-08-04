Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1791 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1791 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1791 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,698

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1791 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Herrero (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2013
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

