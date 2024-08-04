1 Escudo 1808 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1808 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)