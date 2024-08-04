Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1808 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,448

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1808 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Chile 1 Escudo 1808 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1808 So FJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
940 $
Price in auction currency 980 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1808 So FJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Chile 1 Escudo 1808 So FJ at auction CNG - May 19, 2015
Seller CNG
Date May 19, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 1 Escudo 1808 So FJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 1 Escudo 1808 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 1 Escudo 1808 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 9, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

