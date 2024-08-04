Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1805 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 816

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1805 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5540 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 640. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1805 So FJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1805 So FJ at auction Heritage - August 16, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

