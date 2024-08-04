Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1789 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,098 oz) 3,0484 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1789 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5534 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,275. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search