Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1770 So A (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1770 So A - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1770 So A - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1770 with mark So A. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Chile 8 Escudos 1770 So A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2967 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1770 So A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
16155 $
Price in auction currency 16000 CHF
Chile 8 Escudos 1770 So A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1770 So A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1770 So A at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

