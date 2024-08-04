8 Escudos 1770 So A (Chile, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1770 with mark So A. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3)