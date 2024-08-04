Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1770 So A (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1770
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1770 with mark So A. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2967 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
16155 $
Price in auction currency 16000 CHF
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
