8 Escudos 1762 So J (Chile, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1762 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23401 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,400. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

