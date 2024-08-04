Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1762 So J (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1762 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1762 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 32,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1762 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23401 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,400. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (2)
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4592 $
Price in auction currency 4300 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
7800 $
Price in auction currency 7800 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction GINZA - April 10, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1762 So J at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

