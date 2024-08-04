Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1762 So J (Chile, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 32,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1762 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23401 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,400. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4592 $
Price in auction currency 4300 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
7800 $
Price in auction currency 7800 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
