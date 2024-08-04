Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1775 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,392 oz) 12,1939 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,190
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1775 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30538 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
