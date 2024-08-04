Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1775 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1775 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1775 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,392 oz) 12,1939 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,190

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1775 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30538 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Chile 4 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

