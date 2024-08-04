Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1784 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,392 oz) 12,1939 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 816

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1784 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70527 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place June 22, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Chile 4 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Stack's - June 22, 2021
Chile 4 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Stack's - June 22, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 22, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

