4 Escudos 1784 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,392 oz) 12,1939 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 816
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1784 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70527 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place June 22, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
