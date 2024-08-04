4 Escudos 1784 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1784 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70527 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place June 22, 2021.

