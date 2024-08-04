Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1776 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,392 oz) 12,1939 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,615

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
