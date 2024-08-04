Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1788 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1788 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1788 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 6,7682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1967 oz) 6,1185 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1788 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 640. Bidding took place April 28, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1788 So DA at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
699 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1788 So DA at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

