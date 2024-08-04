Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1781 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1781 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1781 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Soler y Llach (formerly Martí Hervera & Soler y Llach)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 6,7682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1967 oz) 6,1185 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

