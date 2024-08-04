Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1786 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 6,7682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1967 oz) 6,1185 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,394

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1786 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 7,250. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Jesús Vico (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

