1 Escudo 1786 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1786 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32161 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,875. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)