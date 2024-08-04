Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1781 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,098 oz) 3,0484 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Mintage UNC 3,332
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1781 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
