1 Escudo 1762 So J (Chile, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1762 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20871 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,169. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

