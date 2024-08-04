Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1762 So J (Chile, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,0998 oz) 3,1026 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 968
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1762 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20871 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,169. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
