Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1762 So J (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1762 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1762 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0998 oz) 3,1026 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 968

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1762 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20871 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,169. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1762 So J at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1762 So J at auction Cayón - December 22, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 1 Escudo 1762 So J at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
4169 $
Price in auction currency 4169 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

