CanadaPeriod:1901-1936 1901-1936

Sovereign 1916 C (Canada, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1916 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George VReverse Sovereign 1916 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC6,111

Description

  • CountryCanada
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1916
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintOttawa
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:34000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1916 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Canadian Sovereign 1916 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31390 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
21489 $
Price in auction currency 16000 GBP
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
22800 $
Price in auction currency 22800 USD
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction Heritage - May 17, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMay 17, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 15, 2019
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 15, 2019
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 31, 2019
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 7, 2019
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateApril 10, 2017
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2017
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction Bolaffi - December 1, 2016
SellerBolaffi
DateDecember 1, 2016
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction Numisor - October 21, 2016
SellerNumisor
DateOctober 21, 2016
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 13, 2015
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2015
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 19, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateApril 14, 2015
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction Jean ELSEN - December 6, 2014
SellerJean ELSEN
DateDecember 6, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
SellerStack's
DateAugust 13, 2014
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
SellerStack's
DateAugust 13, 2014
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2014
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 8, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1916 C at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 27, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1916 C?

According to the latest data as of August 31, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1916 with mark C is 34000 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1916 with mark C?

The information on the current value of the Canadian coin Sovereign 1916 with the letters C is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1916 with the letters C?

To sell the Sovereign 1916 with the letters C we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

