flag
CanadaPeriod:1901-1936 1901-1936

Sovereign 1913 C (Canada, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1913 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George VReverse Sovereign 1913 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,715

Description

  • CountryCanada
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1913
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintOttawa
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2700 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1913 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V
Auction Prices (130)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Canadian Sovereign 1913 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 6,250. Bidding took place March 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
3840 $
Price in auction currency 3840 USD
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction CNG - January 15, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction Heritage - December 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 20, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 16, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateNovember 16, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
SellerStack's
DateNovember 2, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
SellerSpink
DateOctober 27, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 27, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction Coin Cabinet - April 4, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 4, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 14, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1913 C at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1913 C?

According to the latest data as of August 31, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1913 with mark C is 2700 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1913 with mark C?

The information on the current value of the Canadian coin Sovereign 1913 with the letters C is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1913 with the letters C?

To sell the Sovereign 1913 with the letters C we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of CanadaCoin catalog of George VCoins of Canada in 1913All Canadian coinsCanadian gold coinsCanadian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions