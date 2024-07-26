Thaler 1871 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1682 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (18) XF (26) VF (17) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (1)

