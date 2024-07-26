Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Thaler 1871 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Thaler 1871 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Thaler 1871 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1682 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • WAG (10)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1871 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
