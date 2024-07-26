Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Thaler 1871 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1682 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
