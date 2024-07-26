Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Thaler 1870 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Thaler 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Thaler 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2213 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction GINZA - October 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction Gärtner - February 9, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date February 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 B at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
