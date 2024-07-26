Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Thaler 1870 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1870
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2213 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
123
