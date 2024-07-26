Thaler 1870 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2213 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (7) AU (5) XF (25) VF (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF63 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (4)

Höhn (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (9)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Nihon (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (4)