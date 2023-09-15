Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Thaler 1867 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Thaler 1867 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Thaler 1867 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31173 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 B at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 B at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 B at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 B at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 B at auction Felzmann - January 17, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date January 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 B at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 B at auction Anticomondo - September 20, 2020
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 B at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 B at auction Dorotheum - May 22, 2019
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 B at auction Aurea - December 8, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 B at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
