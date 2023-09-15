Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Thaler 1867 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1867
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31173 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date January 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
