Thaler 1867 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1867 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31173 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (11) XF (8) VF (14) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS64 (1) Service ННР (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Aurea (1)

Cayón (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Künker (5)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (5)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)