Thaler 1866 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2794 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 820. Bidding took place May 2, 2022.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
