Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Thaler 1866 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Thaler 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Thaler 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2794 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 820. Bidding took place May 2, 2022.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

