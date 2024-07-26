Thaler 1866 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2794 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 820. Bidding took place May 2, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (14) AU (31) XF (38) VF (38) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (3) VF35 (1) PL (1) Service RNGA (1) NGC (3) PCGS (1)

