Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871
Thaler 1859 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place October 26, 2021.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
