Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Thaler 1859 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Thaler 1859 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Thaler 1859 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place October 26, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (6)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • WAG (3)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction CNG - July 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 275 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

