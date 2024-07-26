Thaler 1859 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1859 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place October 26, 2021.

