Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Thaler 1858 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Thaler 1858 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Thaler 1858 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3241 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 130,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
823 $
Price in auction currency 130000 JPY
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 B at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
