Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Thaler 1858 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1858
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3241 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 130,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
823 $
Price in auction currency 130000 JPY
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
