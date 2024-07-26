Thaler 1858 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3241 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 130,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.

