Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Thaler 1855 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Thaler 1855 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Thaler 1855 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1861 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction Varesi - May 9, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date May 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction Gärtner - October 24, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date October 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 17, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction Gärtner - June 20, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date June 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction Aurea - May 25, 2013
Seller Aurea
Date May 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 B at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

