Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Thaler 1855 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1861 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
