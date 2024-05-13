Thaler 1855 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1855 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1861 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition AU (3) XF (8) VF (10)