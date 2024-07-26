Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Thaler 1854 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2756 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.
