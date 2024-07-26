Thaler 1854 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2756 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

