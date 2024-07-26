Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Thaler 1854 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Thaler 1854 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Thaler 1854 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2756 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - August 16, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date August 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1854 B at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

