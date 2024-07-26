Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Thaler 1853 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Thaler 1853 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Thaler 1853 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2205 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1853 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search