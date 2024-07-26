Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Thaler 1853 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1853
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1853 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2205 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
