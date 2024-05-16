Thaler 1851 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

