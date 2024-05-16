Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Thaler 1851 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1851
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
