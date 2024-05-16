Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Thaler 1851 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Thaler 1851 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Thaler 1851 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1851 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

