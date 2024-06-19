Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Thaler 1850 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1850
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
