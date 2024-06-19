Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Thaler 1850 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Thaler 1850 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Thaler 1850 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
967 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 CvC at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 CvC at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 CvC at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 CvC at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1850 CvC at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
