Thaler 1848 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9211 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

