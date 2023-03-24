Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Thaler 1848 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Thaler 1848 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Thaler 1848 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9211 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
921 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Felzmann - November 12, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Aurea - December 8, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 8, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

