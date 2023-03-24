Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Thaler 1848 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1848 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9211 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
921 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
