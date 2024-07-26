Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Thaler 1841 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Thaler 1841 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Thaler 1841 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2831 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (9)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (20)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (8)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • WAG (12)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (6)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - December 13, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date December 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 CvC at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

