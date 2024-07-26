Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Thaler 1841 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2831 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
