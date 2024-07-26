Thaler 1841 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1841 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2831 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (21) XF (29) VF (51) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (3)

