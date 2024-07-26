Thaler 1840 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1043 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

