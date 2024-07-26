Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Thaler 1840 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1043 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
