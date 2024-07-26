Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Thaler 1840 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Thaler 1840 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Thaler 1840 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1043 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 CvC at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 CvC at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 CvC at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 CvC at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 CvC at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 CvC at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 CvC at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 CvC at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 CvC at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 CvC at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 CvC at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 CvC at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 CvC at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 CvC at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 CvC at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 CvC at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 CvC at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1840 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
