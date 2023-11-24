Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Thaler 1839 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
