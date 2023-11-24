Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Thaler 1839 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Thaler 1839 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Thaler 1839 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Aurea - December 8, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 CvC at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

