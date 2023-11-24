Thaler 1839 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1839 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

