Thaler 1838 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

