Thaler 1838 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1838
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
