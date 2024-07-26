Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Thaler 1838 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Thaler 1838 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Thaler 1838 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction Coins of History - March 10, 2019
Seller Coins of History
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction Aurea - December 8, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 15, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1838 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

