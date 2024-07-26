Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Thaler 1837 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Thaler 1837 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Thaler 1837 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2663 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2013.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC at auction Dorotheum - May 28, 2021
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC at auction Aurea - December 8, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC at auction Künker - October 9, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

