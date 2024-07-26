Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Thaler 1837 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2663 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Grün (5)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (4)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search