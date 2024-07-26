Thaler 1837 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2663 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2013.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) VF (13) F (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)