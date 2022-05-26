4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1347 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

