Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,521)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 4 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1347 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 6250 RUB
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction Aurea - December 6, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction Gärtner - October 20, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Gute Groschen 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1840 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 4 Gute Groschen Numismatic auctions
