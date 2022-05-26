Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
4 Gute Groschen 1840 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,521)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 4 Gute Groschen
- Year 1840
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 4 Gute Groschen 1840 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1347 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 6250 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Gute Groschen 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
