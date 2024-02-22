Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place October 25, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (13)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 30, 2021
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction London Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction London Coins - September 1, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1834 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 24 Mariengroschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search