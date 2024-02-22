Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1834
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place October 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
