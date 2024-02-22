24 Mariengroschen 1834 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1834 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place October 25, 2020.

