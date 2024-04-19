Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1833
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62455 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place July 13, 2022.
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 14, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
