Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62455 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place July 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC at auction Heritage - July 14, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 14, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC at auction Via - December 29, 2020
Seller Via
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

