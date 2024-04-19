24 Mariengroschen 1833 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1833 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62455 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place July 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (11) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (2)