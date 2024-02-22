24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6484 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.

