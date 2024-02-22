Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6484 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 2, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Künker - March 10, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Künker - June 20, 2006
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Mariengroschen 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search