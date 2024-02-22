Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
24 Mariengroschen 1832 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1832
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 24 Mariengroschen 1832 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6484 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
