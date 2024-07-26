2 Thaler 1855 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34595 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (61) XF (119) VF (50) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (6) Service PCGS (4) NGC (19)

