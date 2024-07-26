Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Thaler 1855 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1855 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Thaler 1855 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (257)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34595 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 390 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Artemide Aste - May 5, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
