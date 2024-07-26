Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Thaler 1855 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (257)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1855 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34595 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 390 USD
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
